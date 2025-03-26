Jared Woolley News: Inks deal with Los Angeles

Woolley signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Woolley has spent this season in the OHL, recording nine goals, 19 assists and 75 PIM over 68 appearances with London. The 19-year-old will likely continue to develop in the OHL next year and isn't eligible to join the AHL club until the 2026-27 season.