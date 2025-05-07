Jason Robertson News: Set to return to lineup

Robertson (knee) is slated to return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Jets, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Robertson missed the entire first round versus the Avalanche while nursing the knee injury he sustained in the Stars' regular-season finale. However, the Stars found chemistry with a new top line while Robertson was out, so he'll return in a middle-six role alongside Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment. Look for Robertson to also see some power-play time as he makes his first appearance of this playoff run.