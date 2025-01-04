Jason Zucker News: Breaks up shutout bid

Zucker scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zucker had the Sabres' lone tally, breaking up Adin Hill's shutout bid with 2:18 left in the third period. Over the last seven games, Zucker has seven goals and three assists, with seven of those 10 points coming on the power play. The 32-year-old winger is loving life on the top line, and he's earned that spot by racking up 15 goals, 16 helpers, 14 power-play points, 74 shots on net, 42 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 40 appearances.