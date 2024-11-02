Jason Zucker News: Two points in loss

Zucker found the back of the net and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Zucker has now scored in three consecutive contests, and he is on a three-game point streak after Friday's two-point performance. The left-shot winger is providing solid fantasy value in a middle-six role while filling a spot on the top power-play unit. Zucker is in a three-way tie for second on the team in points with nine (three goals, six assists). The 32-year-old has added 14 shots, three blocks, five hits and a plus-1 rating across 11 outings.