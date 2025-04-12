Fantasy Hockey
Jayden Struble headshot

Jayden Struble News: Snags assist in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Struble logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Struble snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper. Since Kaiden Guhle returned from a quadriceps injury, Struble has been on the third pairing, but he's done enough to keep Arber Xhekaj out of the lineup when all Montreal defensemen are available. Struble is at 13 points, 47 shots on net, 117 hits, 54 blocked shots, 52 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 53 contests this season.

