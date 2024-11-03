Fantasy Hockey
Jeff Skinner News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Skinner scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Skinner ended a six-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The winger has found himself on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman while Connor McDavid (ankle) is out of the lineup. Skinner is up to six points, 37 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating over 12 appearances in a middle-six role this season. He's likely auditioning to stay in the top six once McDavid's healthy, though Vasily Podkolzin is trying to do the same.

