Jeff Skinner News: First goal against former team

Skinner scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over Buffalo.

He jammed in a rebound late in the first to tie the game 1-1. It was Skinner's first game against the Sabres since the team bought him out of the final three years of his eight-year, $72 million contract in late June. It was his first goal in six games. He has eight goals and 16 points through 44 appearances this campaign. The 32-year-old Skinner has six 30-plus goal seasons but hasn't found his sniping skills in Edmonton. He has just two goals and 19 shots in his last 14 games. That's tough for a guy who put up 210 shots or more in 11 of his previous 14 seasons.