Jeremy Swayman News: Best game of season in loss

Swayman made 35 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday. He allowed three goals, with the final marker being scored on an empty net.

This may have been Swayman's best game of the season, and the score could have easily been 6-0 had it not been for some superb saves. But he's lost four straight, and it's a long climb up from his sluggish start (2.91 GAA and .891 save percentage heading into Tuesday night). Swayman is a talent, but even those can be a risk, especially in redraft and daily formats.