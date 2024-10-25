Jeremy Swayman News: Falls to Stars

Swayman stopped 27 of 31 shots during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Dallas, with the Stars' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The netminder was put in some tough spots by an undisciplined Boston squad, as Dallas scored three straight power-play goals to begin the second period and blow open a 1-1 tie. Swayman has gone four straight starts without a win, posting an 0-3-1 record with a 3.27 GAA and .900 save percentage over that stretch, but his hold on the No. 1 job in the Bruins' crease is in little jeopardy -- Joonas Korpisalo has coughed up nine goals on 60 shots in his two appearances so far this season.