Jeremy Swayman News: Looking to finish season strong

Swayman will tend the home twine Tuesday versus the Devils, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Swayman will make his 58th and last appearance in Boston's final game of 2024-25 -- he's sporting a 22-29-6 record, 3.08 GAA and .894 save percentage. It'll go down as a lost season for Swayman and the Bruins alike, but they'll have an opportunity to end the campaign on a high note against a Devils squad that has netted just four goals across its last three games, all of which were losses.