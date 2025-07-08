Jesse Puljujarvi News: Heading overseas
Puljujarvi signed a two-year contract with Geneve-Servette HC of Switzerland's National League on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.
Puljujarvi is set to continue his playing career overseas after splitting time between the Penguins and Panthers' organizations in 2024-25. If that's it for the 2016 first-round selection's time in the NHL, he'll finish with 58 goals and 128 points over 387 regular-season games spanning four teams. The right-shot winger could eventually make his way back to North America if he plays well in Switzerland, though.
Jesse Puljujarvi
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now