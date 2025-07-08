Jesse Puljujarvi News: Heading overseas

Puljujarvi signed a two-year contract with Geneve-Servette HC of Switzerland's National League on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Puljujarvi is set to continue his playing career overseas after splitting time between the Penguins and Panthers' organizations in 2024-25. If that's it for the 2016 first-round selection's time in the NHL, he'll finish with 58 goals and 128 points over 387 regular-season games spanning four teams. The right-shot winger could eventually make his way back to North America if he plays well in Switzerland, though.