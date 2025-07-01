Jimmy Huntington News: Off to San Jose

Huntington signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Tuesday.

Huntington has yet to make his NHL debut, so this looks to be a depth addition for the Sharks. He was injured for most of 2024-25, drawing into just four regular-season games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, in which he earned four points. The Sharks could turn to him as a fourth-line option if he performs well in the minors with AHL San Jose.