Joe Veleno News: Finds twine Sunday

Veleno scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Veleno has four points over his last four games. The 25-year-old is seeing a larger role on the third line while Colton Dach (elbow) is injured and Jason Dickinson (wrist) is out for the season. Veleno is up to 14 points, 60 shots on net, 119 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 66 appearances. He's still not a strong option for most fantasy managers given his bottom-six deployment on a weak team.