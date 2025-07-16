Joe Veleno News: Lands with hometown team

Veleno inked a one-year contract with Montreal on Wednesday.

Veleno split the 2024-25 campaign between Detroit and Chicago last season, racking up eight goals and nine helpers in 74 combined regular-season games. After being traded to Seattle and then bought out by the Kraken, the 25-year-old center was free to return to his native Montreal. With the Habs, Veleno should challenge for a middle-six role and figures to push for the 20-point threshold after missing that mark last time around.