Joe Veleno News: Pockets helper in loss

Veleno registered an assist and three hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Veleno has three points over his last three contests. The 25-year-old has played in nine of 10 games since he was traded to the Blackhawks from the Red Wings. He's not a lock for the lineup, but when he plays, he's often been in a bottom-six role. Veleno is up to 13 points, 59 shots on net, 118 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 65 appearances this season.