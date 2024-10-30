Joel Blomqvist News: Gives up four goals Tuesday

Blomqvist stopped 34 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Wild. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 19 seconds left in the third period.

The Penguins raced to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Minnesota responded with four unanswered goals to build an advantage they'd never relinquish. Blomqvist hasn't had a good start to the season and has been defeated in four of his last five appearances, going 1-4-0 with a 3.56 GAA in that span, although with a .909 save percentage. Expect Alex Nedeljkovic to remain as the Penguins' starting goalie for the foreseeable future.