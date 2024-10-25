Joel Blomqvist News: Unable to hold back barrage

Blomqvist stopped 46 of 50 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.

Blomqvist didn't stand much of a chance with the Penguins getting out-shot 50-27 in the game, including a lopsided second period that saw the Oilers break through. The Penguins' leaky defense has made it tough for any of the team's goalies to shine, though Blomqvist has often looked better than Tristan Jarry or Alex Nedeljkovic. Through five games, Blomqvist is 2-3-0 with 16 goals allowed on 180 shots. Nedeljkovic is likely to start Saturday in Vancouver, and Jarry could re-enter the mix next week, but none of Pittsburgh's goalies should be rostered on a full-time basis in most fantasy formats until the team in front of them improves significantly.