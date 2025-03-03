Joey Willis News: Secures entry-level deal

Willis penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Monday.

Willis was selected by the Predators in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft and has continued to put up solid numbers in the OHL. Split between Saginaw and Kingston, the 19-year-old center has generated 21 goals and 23 helpers in 38 combined contests. Even with his NHL deal in hand, Willis is likely still a year or two away from breaking into the NHL.