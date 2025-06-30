John Beecher Injury: Inks one-year contract

Beecher (undisclosed) penned a one-year, $900,000 contract with Boston on Monday.

Beecher recorded three goals and eight helpers in 78 regular-season games for the Bruins this season. With a new contract in hand, the 24-year-old center figures to be a fourth-line staple for the Bruins this season -- though he could move up if there are injury concerns at the center position. Despite offseason surgery for an undisclosed injury, Beecher is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.