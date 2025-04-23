John Beecher Injury: Might undergo surgery

Beecher (undisclosed) might undergo surgery over the offseason, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports Wednesday.

Beecher had three goals, 11 points, 26 PIM, 85 hits and 71 blocks across 78 outings with the Bruins in 2024-25. It's not clear if the 24-year-old's injury will impact his summer training or availability for the start of the preseason. In the event that he's healthy, Beecher should start 2025-26 in a bottom-six role.