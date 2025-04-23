Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Beecher headshot

John Beecher Injury: Might undergo surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 8:35am

Beecher (undisclosed) might undergo surgery over the offseason, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports Wednesday.

Beecher had three goals, 11 points, 26 PIM, 85 hits and 71 blocks across 78 outings with the Bruins in 2024-25. It's not clear if the 24-year-old's injury will impact his summer training or availability for the start of the preseason. In the event that he's healthy, Beecher should start 2025-26 in a bottom-six role.

John Beecher
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now