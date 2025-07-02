John Beecher News: On ice Wednesday

Beecher (undisclosed) was skating with other veterans ahead of Bruins' development camp Wednesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Beecher, with his new contract in hand, has resumed skating following an April surgery to address a minor, undisclosed injury. In his 78 regular-season games last year, the 24-year-old center notched three goals and eight helpers. Looking ahead to 2025-26, Beecher figures to remain in a bottom-six role and will be hard-pressed to put up more than 20 points.