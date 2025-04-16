John Farinacci News: Headed back to minors

Farinacci was reassigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

With the Bruins' season over, the team sent five players to the minors Wednesday, including the 24-year-old Farinacci. During his brief stint in the NHL, the New Jersey native appeared in one game, registering one goal on one shot while logging 10:58 of ice time. Heading into next season, Farinacci will be a restricted free agent and will need a new contract this summer.