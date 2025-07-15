Menu
John Farinacci News: Inks one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Farinacci agreed to terms on a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Bruins on Tuesday, according to Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal.

It's a two way-deal for Farinacci, who provided 10 goals, 38 points and a plus-9 rating over 58 regular-season outings with AHL Providence in 2024-25. The 24-year-old also made his NHL debut in April, scoring his first career goal on just one shot in his lone appearance with Boston. The Bruins are relatively thin up the middle, so Farinacci will look to earn a roster spot out of training camp.

John Farinacci
Boston Bruins
