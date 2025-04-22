John Tavares News: Four points in last two games

Tavares scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Tavares has been outstanding so far this postseason with two goals and two assists in two games played. His goal Tuesday came on the power play mid-way through the first period to put the Leafs up 2-0. Tavares fired a shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle that banked in off a Sens defender's skate at the top of the crease. He now has 50 points, including 25 goals, in 64 postseason games in his career.