Johnny Kovacevic headshot

Johnny Kovacevic Injury: Won't play in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 9:42am

Kovacevic (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 versus Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kovacevic suffered his undisclosed injury in Game 3 on Friday and will now be shelved for his second straight contest. Considering the 27-year-old defenseman is stuck in a 14-game point drought, his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers. Still, with Luke Hughes (upper body) and Brenden Dillon (lower body) also sidelined, the Devils have had to dig into their depth on the blue line.

