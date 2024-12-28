Johnny Kovacevic News: Gathers helper in win

Kovacevic notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Kovacevic entered the holiday break on a nine-game point drought before snapping that slump Friday. The 27-year-old defenseman led all Devils skaters with 22:56 of ice time in this contest and has routinely seen top-four minutes this season. He's up to 11 points, 36 shots on net, 50 hits, 49 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 38 contests. Kovacevic's modest across-the-board production limits his fantasy value to deep formats.