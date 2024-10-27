Jonas Siegenthaler News: Dishes two more assists

Siegenthaler notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Siegenthaler has three helpers over his last two games. The 27-year-old blueliner led the Devils with 22:27 of ice time Sunday, though that might have occurred because they were protecting a lead and had few power-play opportunities. Siegenthaler is more of a shutdown defenseman, and he's up to four helpers, 12 shots on net, 23 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 12 appearances.