Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Siegenthaler headshot

Jonas Siegenthaler News: Slated to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Siegenthaler (undisclosed) is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Hurricanes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Siegenthaler is still not 100 percent after missing time with a long-term lower-body injury, but he appears to be good enough to play. He entered Tuesday as a game-time decision. Siegenthaler warmed up in a second-pairing role and will be tasked with tough defensive minutes.

Jonas Siegenthaler
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now