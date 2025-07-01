Jonathan Drouin News: Pens two-year deal Tuesday
Drouin signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Drouin made 43 regular-season appearances with Colorado last season, providing 11 goals, 37 points and a plus-4 rating. The 2013 first-round selection won't be insulated by high-end talent like he was with the Avs, but he has a chance to earn a top-six role with the Isles in 2025-26. The 30-year-old will certainly receive time on the power play, with the chance to work his way onto the No. 1 unit alongside players like Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. As such, Drouin could carve out decent fantasy value throughout the life of his new deal.
