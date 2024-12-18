Jonathan Marchessault News: Scores in Tuesday's win
Marchessault scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
The Predators look to have something with a line of Marchessault and Filip Forsberg centered by Steven Stamkos. Marchessault has three goals and three assists over his last four outings, including his game-winning tally Tuesday. The winger is up to eight goals, 19 points, 97 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-8 rating over 32 contests this season. If the line sticks together and continues to find success, the window to buy low on Marchessault in fantasy will close quickly.
