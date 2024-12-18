Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Marchessault headshot

Jonathan Marchessault News: Scores in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Marchessault scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

The Predators look to have something with a line of Marchessault and Filip Forsberg centered by Steven Stamkos. Marchessault has three goals and three assists over his last four outings, including his game-winning tally Tuesday. The winger is up to eight goals, 19 points, 97 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-8 rating over 32 contests this season. If the line sticks together and continues to find success, the window to buy low on Marchessault in fantasy will close quickly.

Jonathan Marchessault
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now