Joni Jurmo News: Having contract terminated
Jurmo landed on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of contract termination, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Jurmo did not record a point across 17 games with AHL Calgary during the 2024-25 regular season, but he had two goals and 10 points over 12 appearances with ECHL Rapid City. The 2020 third-round selection is set to become an unrestricted free agent, as it's extremely unlikely he'll be claimed on waivers.
Joni Jurmo
Free Agent
