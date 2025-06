Koppanen signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Koppanen had a goal in 11 appearances with Pittsburgh in 2024-25. He also recorded eight goals and 23 points across 56 regular-season outings with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The 27-year-old will probably start next season in the minors.