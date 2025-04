Koppanen was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Koppanen spent the final few weeks of the regular season with Pittsburgh, and he recorded a goal, 40 hits and three blocked shots while averaging 13:23 of ice time over 11 appearances. Now that the NHL regular season has concluded, Koppanen should have a chance to see some extra work in the Calder Cup Playoffs.