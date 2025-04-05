Jordan Greenway Injury: Still unavailable

Greenway doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup, but the Sabres expect him to play before the end of the regular season, Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site reported Friday.

Greenway will miss his sixth straight game against Tampa Bay on Saturday. He has registered three goals, eight points, 36 shots on net, 100 hits and 45 PIM in 34 appearances this season. Once the 28-year-old forward is ready to return, Greenway will be in the mix for a bottom-six role.