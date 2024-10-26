Jordan Martinook News: Provides helper in win

Martinook notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Martinook has two assists through seven games this season. The 32-year-old winger continues to play on the third line as part of a partnership with center Jordan Staal. Seth Jarvis has also been on that line lately, giving it a bit more scoring potential. Martinook has contributed 11 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating, but he's unlikely to produce much more than 30 points over the course of the campaign.