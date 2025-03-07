Fantasy Hockey
Joseph LaBate headshot

Joseph LaBate News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

LaBate was loaned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

LaBate spent the past two weeks with Columbus and recorded an assist, 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and 10 PIM while averaging 9:06 of ice time over six appearances. The Blue Jackets are still dealing with several injuries among their group of forwards, so it's possible that LaBate returns to the NHL club soon. However, Friday's move gives the team flexibility to move him between the AHL and NHL as the season winds down.

Joseph LaBate
Columbus Blue Jackets
