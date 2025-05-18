Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Between pipes for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Woll will patrol the home crease in Game 7 against Florida on Sunday, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Woll is coming off a 22-save performance in Friday's 2-0 shutout win over the Panthers in Game 6. He has a 3-3 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .893 save percentage across six appearances this postseason. However, Woll has been stellar in elimination games during his NHL playoff career, going 4-1 with a 1.13 GAA, a .958 save percentage and one shutout.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now