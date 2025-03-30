Joseph Woll News: Expected to start against Anaheim

Woll is expected to start Sunday's road game against the Ducks, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll hasn't been very effective over his last two starts, going 0-1-1 with a 4.53 GAA and .864 save percentage during that time. He made an appearance against the Ducks at home earlier in the season, turning aside 19 of 20 shots (.950 save percentage) to earn the win on Dec. 12. The Ducks are averaging just 2.72 goals per game this season, which is tied for the seventh-worst mark in the league.