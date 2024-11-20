Joseph Woll News: First goalie off Wednesday
Woll was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating he'll be in goal versus Vegas at home.
Woll is riding a two-game winning streak and has been splitting the crease over the last four games with starter Anthony Stolarz. For the year, the 26-year-old Woll is sporting a 3-2-0 record, 2.40 GAA and .902 save percentage. It seems unlikely the Missouri native will supplant Stolarz as the No. 1 option any time soon but he should still see plenty of usage the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now