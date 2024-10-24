Joseph Woll News: Rough night in season debut

Woll (lower body) made 22 saves Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Blues. It was his season debut.

It was Woll's first game of the season after missing seven games to groin tightness. And to be honest, he looked rusty. He was out of shape and angle at times, and he didn't track the puck well. Woll even told reporters after the game that he'd like to have at least two of the goals back. Watch for him to be eased into action given the strength of Anthony Stolarz's start to the season. Woll and Stolarz will likely end up splitting starts, but right now, the Leafs will go with the hot hand more often than not.