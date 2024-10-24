Joseph Woll News: Starting Thursday

Woll (lower body) will defend the home crease versus St. Louis on Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Woll was activated off injured reserve earlier in the day and will make his season debut Thursday. The goalkeeper was 12-11-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 25 regular-season games in 2023-24. He is expected to share the net with Anthony Stolarz this season. The Blues are averaging 2.86 goals per game and will play their first game without the services of top forward Robert Thomas, who fractured his ankle Tuesday.