Josh Doan News: Flipped to Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Doan and Michael Kesselring were traded to the Sabres from the Mammoth on Wednesday in exchange for JJ Peterka, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Doan grew into a third-line role late in the 2024-25 campaign, ending with 19 points in 51 appearances. Both Doan and Peterka are 23-year-old wingers, but Doan provides a bit more grit and will likely be a middle-six option for the Sabres to begin 2025-26. He'll be a low-end fantasy option in standard formats with sleeper potential if he is able to claim a top-six job.

Buffalo Sabres
