Josh Morrissey News: Dishes two helpers in overtime loss

Morrissey provided a pair of assists and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Morrissey helped out on goals by Adam Lowry and Alex Iafallo in this contest. Prior to Thursday, Morrissey had gone two games without a point -- it's just the fifth time this year he's had a multi-game drought. He hasn't scored over his last nine outings, but he has eight helpers, including four on the power play, in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old blueliner is at three goals, 33 assists, 80 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 27 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 40 appearances. He's on pace to top the 70-point mark for the second time in three years after coming up one point short in 2023-24.