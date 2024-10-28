Josh Morrissey News: Off to best season yet

Morrissey put up a trio of assists Monday in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Two of the apples came on the power play. Morrissey sits tied for second overall in scoring from the blue line with one goal and 10 assists in nine games. Five of his assists have come with the man advantage, and he's fired 18 shots. Morrissey isn't a 100-point defender as his pace would project. But this could still be a career season -- his previous best is 76 points, including 16 goals, which he set in 2022-23. He's a worthy fantasy number one.