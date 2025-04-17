J.T. Compher News: Scores in win Wednesday

Compher scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Compher ended a four-game slump with his tally. He has four goals and two assists over the last 11 contests while filling a middle-six role. For the season, the 30-year-old forward is at 11 goals, 32 points, 97 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 75 appearances.