J.T. Compher News: Two points including GWG

Compher scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Penguins.

With the score tied 2-2 late in the third period, Erik Gustafsson ripped a shot from the point that rang off the post, hit Alex Nedeljkovic in the back and fell into the crease behind the netminder. Compher was able to tap the puck home before Nedeljkovic or a Pittsburgh defender could get to it. It's the veteran center's second game-winner of the season, and he takes significant momentum into the new year having racked up two goals and nine points over the last 10 games.