Julien Gauthier News: Pens one-year pact

Gauthier signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Sunday.

Gauthier notched three goals and eight points over nine regular-season games with AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25. He made one NHL appearance last campaign, logging 7:42 of ice time and registering two hits against Montreal on Oct. 19. The 27-year-old forward has 19 goals and 41 points in 181 regular-season outings at the NHL level. However, he may spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.