Justin Carbonneau News: Staying in juniors

Carbonneau will be back with QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand for the 2025-26 campaign, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports Friday.

Carbonneau was originally expected to attend Boston College in the fall, but instead will stay in juniors, where he can likely make a quicker transition to the NHL. In his 62 regular-season games for the Armada, the 18-year-old winger racked up 46 goals and 43 helpers before adding three more goals in five postseason tilts. The 2025 19th overall pick will likely take part in training camp this fall if he can put pen to paper on an entry-level deal.