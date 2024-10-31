Justin Dowling News: Grabs helper in season debut

Dowling posted an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Dowling was called up from AHL Utica on Tuesday to replaced Curtis Lazar (lower body) in the lineup. Dowling likely got the call to enter the lineup because the Devils needed a center rather than moving Dawson Mercer off the wing to let Kurtis MacDermid into the lineup. The 34-year-old Dowling has a total of 20 points over 101 career NHL appearances, so he won't be a player fantasy managers need to keep a close eye on while he's up with the big club.