Justin Kirkland News: Sling assist in shootout win

Kirkland logged an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Kirkland's helper set up the opening tally by Rasmus Andersson. In the shootout, Kirkland scored the decisive goal in the sixth round. The 28-year-old saw a season-high 14:28 of ice time and has earned three points, two shots on net, 13 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through five appearances. While he's not a must-have fantasy player, Kirkland is doing a lot to keep his place in the lineup even once Kevin Rooney (undisclosed) and Yegor Sharangovich (lower body) are ready to return.